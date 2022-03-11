While a plurality of readers think the City of Magnolia plans to spend too much money for a splash pad, more responding to our poll say the city needs to improve recreational facilities.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“What do you think about the City of Magnolia’s plan to spend about $600,000 to build a splash pad?”
The results:
I do not like the plan. Waste of money. Use will fall off within a couple years of opening, 73 votes, 33.64 percent.
I like the plan. Magnolia needs more recreational facilities and this is a first step, 58 votes, 26.72 percent.
Magnolia needs more recreational facilities, but I would not spend money on a splash pad, 55 votes, 25.34 percent.
I do not like the plan because it doesn’t go far enough – we need more than a splash pad, 31 votes, 14.28 percent.
Total votes: 217
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.