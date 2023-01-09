magnoliareporter.com readers are looking forward to the city’s new splash pad.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Once they open later this year at East Side Park, which of these new facilities is your family most likely to use?”
The results:
Splash pad, 56 votes, 56 percent.
Both skateboarding and the splash pad, 42 votes, 42 percent.
Skateboard facility, 2 votes, 2 percent.
Total votes: 100
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.