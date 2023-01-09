Poll

Forty-two percent of readers say they are likely to use both Magnolia's new splash pad and skate park.

magnoliareporter.com readers are looking forward to the city’s new splash pad.

Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“Once they open later this year at East Side Park, which of these new facilities is your family most likely to use?”

The results:

Splash pad, 56 votes, 56 percent.

Both skateboarding and the splash pad, 42 votes, 42 percent.

Skateboard facility, 2 votes, 2 percent.

Total votes: 100

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

