Most families have special meals at Easter.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Does your family have a special meal at Easter?”
The results:
Yes, our family has a special meal at Easter, 54 votes, 42.85 percent.
Yes, we have a special meal but not as elaborate as some holidays, 40 votes, 31.74 percent.
No, our family has no special meal at Easter, 26 votes, 20.63 percent.
No, food wise, Easter is just another day, 6 votes, 4.76 percent.
Total votes: 126
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.