About 42 percent of readers have wanted to express an objection to a marriage taking place.

Most people would not state an objection at a wedding. But many people want to do so.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of six answers to the following question:

“Have you ever wanted to stand up and object to a marriage taking place?”

The results:

No, 55 votes, 47.82 percent.

Yes, and it would have been the right thing to do, 27 votes, 23.47 percent.

Yes, 22 votes, 19.13 percent.

No, but despite my optimism, the marriage did not work out, 6 votes, 5.21 percent.

No, but I should have said something, 5 votes, 4.34 percent.

Yes, but I would have been wrong as the marriage appears successful, 0 votes, 0 percent.

Total votes: 115

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are presented for the information and entertainment of our readers.

