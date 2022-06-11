Most people would not state an objection at a wedding. But many people want to do so.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of six answers to the following question:
“Have you ever wanted to stand up and object to a marriage taking place?”
The results:
No, 55 votes, 47.82 percent.
Yes, and it would have been the right thing to do, 27 votes, 23.47 percent.
Yes, 22 votes, 19.13 percent.
No, but despite my optimism, the marriage did not work out, 6 votes, 5.21 percent.
No, but I should have said something, 5 votes, 4.34 percent.
Yes, but I would have been wrong as the marriage appears successful, 0 votes, 0 percent.
Total votes: 115
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are presented for the information and entertainment of our readers.