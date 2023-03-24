A large number of magnoliareporter.com readers have no strong opinion about billboards.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three answers to the following question:
“What is your general opinion about billboards?”
The results:
I have no strong opinion about billboards either way, 56 votes, 45.9 percent.
I hate them. They are gaudy, obtrusive and provide little useful information, 37 votes, 30.32 percent
I like them. They are informative, amusing and help me find my way, 29 votes, 23.77 percent.
Total votes: 122
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.