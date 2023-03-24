Poll

About 24 percent of readers like billboards.

A large number of magnoliareporter.com readers have no strong opinion about billboards.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three answers to the following question:

“What is your general opinion about billboards?”

The results:

I have no strong opinion about billboards either way, 56 votes, 45.9 percent.

I hate them. They are gaudy, obtrusive and provide little useful information, 37 votes, 30.32 percent

I like them. They are informative, amusing and help me find my way, 29 votes, 23.77 percent.

Total votes: 122

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

