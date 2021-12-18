A plurality of readers don’t like a phrase associated with disrespect of President Joe Biden. Many also don’t like a phrase associated with criticism of the political right.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of 10 answers to the following statement:
“Vote one of the following words or expressions out of current usage.”
The results:
Let’s go Brandon, 34 votes, 28.33 percent.
Don’t be like Karen, 20 votes, 16.66 percent.
Circle back, 15 votes, 12.5 percent.
We’re all in this together, 14 votes, 11.66 percent.
Out of an abundance of caution, 13 votes, 10.83 percent
Amazing, 8 votes, 6.66 percent.
Unprecedented, 6 votes, 5 percent.
Pivot, 4 votes, 3.33 percent.
Viral, 3 votes, 2.5 percent.
World-class, 3 votes, 2.5 percent.
Total votes: 120
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.