There’s a lot of talk nationally about people quitting their jobs and waiting until more suitable employment comes up.
Starting last Wednesday, we invited our readers to select one of three answers to the following question:
“Have you quit a job within the past year?”
The results:
No, I have not quit my job, 90 votes, 81 percent.
Yes, and I got a new job, 12 votes, 10.8 percent.
Yes, but I have not gone back to work, 9 votes, 8.2 percent.
Total votes: 111.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.