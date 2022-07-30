Poll

About 23 percent of readers say they don't have enough information on whether electric scooter rentals are a good idea for Magnolia.

magnoliareporter.com readers have little enthusiasm for making electric scooters more available in Magnolia.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three answers to the following question:

“Should the City of Magnolia authorize a company to provide electric scooters for rent by the general public?”

The results:

No, we don’t need them, 70 votes, 46.97 percent.

Yes, let’s allow electric scooters, 45 votes, 30.20 percent.

I don’t have enough information about this to make a choice, 34 votes, 22.81 percent.

Total votes: 149

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertain of our readers.

