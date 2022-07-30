magnoliareporter.com readers have little enthusiasm for making electric scooters more available in Magnolia.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three answers to the following question:
“Should the City of Magnolia authorize a company to provide electric scooters for rent by the general public?”
The results:
No, we don’t need them, 70 votes, 46.97 percent.
Yes, let’s allow electric scooters, 45 votes, 30.20 percent.
I don’t have enough information about this to make a choice, 34 votes, 22.81 percent.
Total votes: 149
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertain of our readers.