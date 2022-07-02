Poll

Disney is the least popular streaming service among our readers.

Netflix is the most popular online streaming service with magnoliareporter.com readers.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of seven answers to the following question:

“Of these, which is your favorite online streaming service?”

The results:

Netflix, 44 votes, 41.5 percent.

Amazon Prime, 22 votes, 20.75 percent.

Hulu, 16 votes, 15.09 percent.

HBO Max, 9 votes, 8.49 percent.

Peacock, 8 votes, 7.54 percent.

Paramount, 5 votes, 4.71 percent.

Disney, 2 votes, 1.88 percent.

Total votes: 106

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

