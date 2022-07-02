Netflix is the most popular online streaming service with magnoliareporter.com readers.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of seven answers to the following question:
“Of these, which is your favorite online streaming service?”
The results:
Netflix, 44 votes, 41.5 percent.
Amazon Prime, 22 votes, 20.75 percent.
Hulu, 16 votes, 15.09 percent.
HBO Max, 9 votes, 8.49 percent.
Peacock, 8 votes, 7.54 percent.
Paramount, 5 votes, 4.71 percent.
Disney, 2 votes, 1.88 percent.
Total votes: 106
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.