Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they obey speed limits.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of five answers to the following question:
How often do you drive 90 mph or faster?
The results:
Never. I obey speed limits, 106 votes, 44.91 percent.
I seldom drive that fast, 84 votes, 35.59 percent.
When surrounding traffic does the same, 21 votes, 8.89 percent.
When I need to pass, 15 votes, 6.35 percent.
Frequently, life is too short for slow driving, 10 votes, 4.23 percent.
Total votes: 236
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.