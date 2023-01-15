Poll

About 4 percent of readers say they often drive faster than 90 mph.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they obey speed limits.

Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of five answers to the following question:

How often do you drive 90 mph or faster?

The results:

Never. I obey speed limits, 106 votes, 44.91 percent.

I seldom drive that fast, 84 votes, 35.59 percent.

When surrounding traffic does the same, 21 votes, 8.89 percent.

When I need to pass, 15 votes, 6.35 percent.

Frequently, life is too short for slow driving, 10 votes, 4.23 percent.

Total votes: 236

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you