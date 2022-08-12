One of our readers expressed frustration with the “Search” function of our website. While the “Search” block is useful, we don’t recommend using it if you have something more specific in mind. Use the “Archives” button. If you are viewing this on a personal computer, laptop or tablet, simply look below and to the right of our nameplate. There is a list of words that says “News,” “Obituaries,” “Community,” “Education,” “Sports,” “Entertainment,” “Multimedia,” and then “Archives.” Click “Archives” to open a search page. Type a few key words, such as a name or a topic, like “real estate.” Then – and this is very important – type “from” and “to” dates, such as from 01/01/2022 to 08/12/2022. We also recommend setting the results per page at 100. The procedure for finding “Archives” is different on smart phones. Go to our website and look for the three horizontal lines at the top left. Tap it and scroll down to “Archives” at the bottom and follow the directions above. Using the date blocks is important because we’ve been storing information for 12 years. More than 109,000 files exist. In our example, there are 640 files that include both the words “real” and “estate.” You don’t want to go through all of that. Our Archives are useful, extensive and free.
We’ve noticed bits here and there about Arkansas school gyms installing shot clocks. High school basketball in the state will have 35-second shot clocks starting with the 2022 season.
Gasoline prices continue to fall in the Magnolia area.
Five years ago, we reported that Pulaski Tech had hired Magnolian Dr. Marla Strecker as provost. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Our new online poll asks readers if they approve of the Magnolia School Board issuing one-time bonuses to teachers and support personnel. Reader response has been heavy – there were more than 130 responses during the first 12 hours of the poll.
Welcome back, Southern Arkansas University students, faculty and staff.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. The vice president’s first name is Kamala (phonetic, Caw-MAH-La.) It’s not hard to pronounce.