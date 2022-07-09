magnoliareporter.com readers are side sleepers, but they’re almost evenly divided about which side.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“When you go to bed, on which side of your body do you go to sleep?”
The results:
I sleep on my left side, 58 votes, 38.41 percent.
I sleep on my right side, 53 votes, 35.09 percent.
I sleep on my stomach, 22 votes, 14.56 percent.
I sleep on my back, 18 votes, 11.92 percent.
Total votes: 151
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.