About 12 percent of our readers say they sleep on their backs.

magnoliareporter.com readers are side sleepers, but they’re almost evenly divided about which side.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“When you go to bed, on which side of your body do you go to sleep?”

The results:

I sleep on my left side, 58 votes, 38.41 percent.

I sleep on my right side, 53 votes, 35.09 percent.

I sleep on my stomach, 22 votes, 14.56 percent.

I sleep on my back, 18 votes, 11.92 percent.

Total votes: 151

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

