MINDEN, LA -- Despite the wind and chill in the air Tuesday morning, representatives for the Scottish Tartan Festival were dressed to the nines in their kilts atop the hill at Miller Quarters.
A member of the Scottish Society of the Louisiana Highlands was present to bring warmth to the start of the event by performing a tune with a bagpipe, a traditional instrument made highly popular by the Scottish.
Members of the Webster Parish Tourism Board, along with many local leaders and citizens were in attendance to hear a formal announcement made by Serena Gray, executive director of Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission.
“I am joined this morning by Mrs. Johnnye Kennon, who all of you know and love. We have been really excited about the development of this property and what it can be used for as we grow and continue to host festivals and events in our community,” Gray said. “This morning, as you are all aware, we are announcing that the Scottish Tartan Festival is going to remain in Minden.”
This will be the 21st year for the Scottish Tartan festival. In previous years it has been held at the Scotland Farms located on Highway 518. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the festival had to relocate following the 2022 season.
The Scottish Society was approached by a group in Central Louisiana, and they considered moving the festival outside of Minden but due to efforts and a lot of arduous work by Kennon and members of the tourism board, they were able to bring this annual event to the heart of downtown Minden.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at WebsterParishJournal .com.