The body of a Downsville, LA man was recovered about 2:10 a.m. Sunday after a boating accident on Lake D’Arbonne in Union Parish.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating the death of Ernest A. Walker Jr., 38.
Agents received information around 8 p.m. Saturday about a missing boater on Lake D’Arbonne near Farmersville. Agents responded to the scene immediately and began searching.
According to the other occupants on the vessel, Walker was a passenger on a pontoon boat when they decided to jump in the water to swim. Walker disappeared shortly thereafter and one of the other occupants immediately called for help.
Walker was not wearing a personal flotation device.