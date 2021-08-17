Continental Structural Plastics (CSP) has announced that one of its Sarepta, LA, employees is among five female employees of the company recognized by Plastics News in the publication’s annual “Women Breaking the Mold” edition.
The special issue features women who have made significant contributions to their organizations within the plastics industry.
Janice Brandenburg, plant controller, was CSP’s Sarapta representative on the list.
“We are beyond thrilled that these women from CSP were selected to be recognized by Plastics News,” said Steve Rooney, CEO of Continental Structural Plastics and General Manager, Teijin Composites Business Unit. “As an organization that values diversity in its workforce, we truly appreciate the skills, dedication and unique perspectives each of these women bring to the company.”
Those recognized were selected from hundreds of applications submitted for consideration. Profiles and photographs of each honoree were included in the July 26, 2021, issue of Plastics News.
Products made in Sarepta by CSP include undercarriages, bumpers and other items for cars and trucks. A new production line will make tailgate covers for trucks.