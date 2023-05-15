One woman was killed and two other people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Sunday on U.S. 80 in eastern Bossier Parish.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating the wreck at 3:30 p.m. on the highway, just east of Louisiana 614. The crash claimed the life of Rose Larkins, 69, of Princeton.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, driven by Gwendolyn Kinchelow, 58, of Memphis, exited a private parking lot just east of Louisiana 614 and traveled north across the eastbound lanes of U.S. 80.
At the same time, a 2008 Honda Accord, driven by Asia Miller, 28, of Minden, was traveling east on U.S. 80 in the inside lane. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda struck the Chrysler, causing it to roll over.
Larkins, who was an unrestrained passenger in the Chrysler, was partially ejected and suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office.
Kinchelow, who was unrestrained, suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. Miller, who was properly restrained, suffered moderate injuries as a result of the crash. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Louisiana State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The LSP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.