A contractor’s request for nearly $1 million in additional funds to cover cost increases in materials and unexpected delays on a construction project at Minden High School received a unanimous thumbs down Monday from the Webster Parish School Board.
ELA Group, Inc. officials Ed Angel Sr. and Ed Angel Jr. had asked the board last month to consider the additional funds to help complete construction on a multi-purpose building at the school. The $975,728 request would have upped the price on a project initially bid at $9.9 million plus roughly $690,000 in change orders since construction began.
Following a lengthy discussion during its finance committee meeting, board members in regular session decided against handing over the money to ELA Group, Inc. despite what one member considered a “threat” received in an email to Superintendent Johnny Rowland.
“Based on the email, it seems to threaten us,” board member Jerry Lott said during the finance committee discussion. “It says if we (ELA) don’t get the money we’re going to discontinue the project and our subcontractors probably are going to walk off the job. Would you call it a threat?”
