The Haynesville, LA, Housing Authority has received a $255,750 grant to hire a service coordinator.
The grant was one of 111 similar awards made this week by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Service coordinators will assess the needs of residents of conventional public housing in addition to coordinating available resources in the community.
HUD said coordinators assist residents make progress towards economic and housing goals by removing educational, professional, and health-related barriers.
Key changes to the 2022 program funding includes raising the maximum salary for service coordinators, adding digital inclusion to the list of areas of need, and making direct services an eligible expense when there are service provider gaps. These changes will result in better, more consistent services and increased engagement with the local partners to address the needs of both the residents and the community itself.
“Through addressing residents’ needs, we can increase stability in housing, health and personal finance. Service coordinators encourage a holistic approach to providing for the needs of public housing residents,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These service coordinators will play an important role in supporting residents, particularly the growing demographic of the disabled and elderly, as they gain greater independence within their communities.”
