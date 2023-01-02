The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to hospitals across North Louisiana totaling more than $4 million to construct and renovate rural health care facilities.
The Union General Hospital, Morehouse Community Medical Centers, North Caddo Hospital Service District, Willis-Knighton Medical Center (Caddo Parish), the LaSalle Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, Springhill Medical Center, and North Caddo Medical Center will all benefit from this grant.
Grants include the following:
Springhill Medical Center, Springhill -- $776,875, renovate an emergency room for adequate space for reception and patient waiting area and efficient care. This will be part of a $1.2 million project to expand the ER.
Union General Hospital, Farmerville -- $1 million, construction of rural health clinic.
Morehouse Community Medica Centers, Bastrop – $179,831, increase vaccine distribution and purchase telehealth equipment. Also, $349,325, support medical mobile unit.
North Caddo Hospital Service District, Vivian -- $718,077, construction of multi-purpose COVID-19 treatment center. Also, $152,990 to construct a multi-purpose COVID treatment center.
Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Shreveport -- $855,354, broaden access to healthcare services in rural community, and increase COVID-19 pandemic resilience.
LaSalle Parish Hospital Service District No. 2, Jena -- $84,805, grant to install two elevators.