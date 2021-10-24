Springhill Medical Center has promoted Peter B. Johnson, RPh, MBA, to the position of chief executive officer.
An experienced business leader and pharmacist, Johnson succeeded outgoing CEO Mike Patronis. He assumed responsibilities on October 10.
Johnson graduated high school in Oberlin, LA and went on to earn a degree in pharmacy from the University of Monroe School of Pharmacy. He received his master’s in business administration at Centenary College in Shreveport.
“Pete brings a wealth of knowledge to Springhill Medical Center,” said Ray Huddleston, board chairman. “His many years managing pharmacies and their staffs, as well as his time with Springhill Medical Center as director of the pharmacy, give Pete an advantage and insight when dealing with the day to day needs of patients, staff and operations of the hospital.”
“Having worked with Pete since 2018, when he came to Springhill Medical Center to be the director of Pharmacy, has shown me that Pete is a very dedicated to Springhill Medical Center and the communities we serve,” said Dr. J. Wayne Sessions, chief of staff. Dr. Sessions said he was pleased with the board’s decision to promote from within the hospital.
Pete and his wife Trish have two sons, Evan and Jack. When away from SMC, he teaches in his church and coaches his sons’ sports teams. Pete is a big fan of LSU sports and the Saints. The Johnsons make their home in Shreveport.
Springhill Medical Center is a 56-bed facility operating two rural health clinics in Louisiana and Arkansas, and a physical therapy clinic.
The hospital is affiliated with Willis Knighton Health Systems in Shreveport and has been in service to the community since 1959.