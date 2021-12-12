The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following ramp/lane closures have been scheduled for the ongoing construction of the new I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange Access Project in Bossier City.
Monday, December 13, through Thursday, December 16, 2021, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly: Intermittent closures of the I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp.
Monday, December 13, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-20 westbound to I-220 westbound ramp will be closed.
Tuesday, December 14, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-220 eastbound roadway from US 80 to I-20 will be closed. All traffic will be detoured to US 80. The ramps from US 80 to I-220 will also be closed during this same time period.
Wednesday, December 15, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound ramp will be closed.