Around 15-20 people – law makers, law enforcers and concerned citizens from several parishes – toured Ware Youth Center in Coushatta on Thursday to see firsthand where a juvenile lays his/her head after they break the law.
This is the second meeting put together by Ward I Minden City Judge Sherb Sentell. Youth come before Sentell and Ward II Springhill Judge Stuart McMahen to learn their fates after committing a crime.
“Everybody there admitted there is an issue of not enough space for juveniles,” Sentell said. “Unfortunately, expanding or building another facility costs a lot of money.”
The judge said state Sen. Robert Mills, whose assistant Brenda Autry attended the meeting, researched costs for adding to Ware as opposed to building a new facility.
“Sen. Mills got an estimate of about $4.4 million to add 16 additional bed spaces (to Ware),” Sentell said. “To build a new facility would be more than $22 million.”
Ware has 32 beds, but it is only one of 8 detention centers in Louisiana. Caddo Parish’s numbers are so high, they do not accept any juveniles outside their parish. Next to Bossier and Webster parishes, Natchitoches Parish has one of the largest instances of juvenile crime in the north to central Louisiana.
“It’s frustrating because we’ve identified the issue, but no one seems to have a resolution for it,” Sentell said.
The problem extends farther than just more bed spaces, according to Staci Scott, executive director of Ware.
“We need more workers,” Scott said at the first meeting. “We are terribly understaffed. State law says we must have 1 worker per 8 kids, and we can’t keep them. We are probably 10 short in detention and 25 to 30 short overall.”
