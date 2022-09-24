MINDEN, LA -- The father of a deceased baby has been arrested for the part he played in his child’s death.
Jonathan Johnson, 19, of the 400 block of South Railroad Avenue, Sibley, was arrested for negligent homicide September 20 at Minden Police Department.
Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said Johnson, who was in a rehabilitation facility in Florida, was taken into custody at Minden Police Department.
“The baby died from Fentanyl intoxication in late May,” Cropper said. “The mother was taken into custody in June, but he fled to Florida where he’s been ever since.”
Cropper said Johnson was tracked down in a halfway house.
“By then we had a warrant, so the halfway house put him on a bus,” said the chief. “He got off the bus in Mississippi, but his mama went to Mississippi, picked him up and brought him back here.”
