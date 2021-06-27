Colton Vincent Casey, 21, of Farmerville, LA, was arrested last week on multiple charges dealing with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and child pornography.
The Union Parish, LA Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the Friday, June 18, a member of the Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who is employed with the sheriff’s office, received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Deputies interviewed the 13-year-old victim on Monday, June 21, and wrote a search warrant for the suspect’s residence.
Deputies went to the suspect’s home the following day. They arrested Casey. The statement said Casey admitted to having contact with the juvenile victim. A search of his phone revealed several pornographic videos and pictures involving him and the juvenile victim.
Casey was booked on the following charges: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, bond $75,000; computer-aided solicitation of a minor, bond $75,000; simple kidnapping, bond $50,000; indecent behavior with a juvenile, bond $75,000; possession of child pornography, bond $250,000; production of child pornography, bond $250,000.