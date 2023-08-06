Louisiana State Police announced Friday the graduation of its 102nd Cadet Class, as 40 cadets have completed their journey to becoming a Louisiana State Trooper. The Louisiana State Police Training Academy and Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge hosted the graduation ceremonies.
Graduates assigned to North Louisiana troops:
Troop F – Monroe
Morgan Barbo
Sammie Collins
Dylan Kelly
Aaron Kindrix
Joh’lik Madison
Troop G – Bossier City
James Bailey
Ryan Phillips
Kade Schufft
Raygen Snellgrove
Brenton Thompson
Lance White
Jacon Winiarski
A total of 48 cadets began a 24-week training cycle on February 19 at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy. Throughout the academy, cadets received training in various subjects including crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, impaired driving detection, fair and impartial policing, legal aspects and constitutional updates, advanced firearms, and leadership skills in addition to a rigorous physical training regimen.
Surrounded by family, friends, and fellow troopers, 40 of those cadets achieved their goal the badge of the Louisiana State Police. Having successfully completed the LSP Training Academy, the newly graduated Troopers will deploy across the state, where they will participate in a 10–14-week field-training program while supervised by a veteran Louisiana State Trooper.