Ramp and lane closures have been scheduled for the ongoing construction of the new I-20/I-220/BAFB Interchange Access Project in Bossier City, LA.
Intermittent lane closures and/or rolling road blocks will occur as necessary on both Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 eastbound and westbound as construction continues on the project. These will take place for approximately the next three months.
Additionally, note the following lane/ramp closures:
Friday, January 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. through Monday, January 10, 2022 at 5 a.m.: I-220 eastbound inside lane from U.S. 80 to I-20 will be closed. The U.S. 80 on-ramp to I-220 eastbound will also be closed during this same time period.
Tuesday, January 4, 2022 to Friday, January 7, 2022, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly: I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound ramp closures nightly.
Detour signage will be in place.