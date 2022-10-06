MINDEN, LA -- The trial of a Taylor, AR. man who is charged with murdering a north Webster Parish man began Wednesday with opening statements and the state’s attempts to establish a timeline leading to discovery and process of evidence.
Logan Harmon Smith is charged with second degree murder of 37-year-old Anthony John Bruns of Springhill. The charge carries a sentence of life in prison with no chance of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Witnesses included the man who found Bruns’ body on the side of Percy Burns Road near Cullen around 6:45 p.m. June 19, 2020 and the first Webster Parish deputy on the scene who secured it.
In response to questioning, Dep. Ladarius Joseph said, “I approached the individual (on the ground) to be sure he was dead, but I did not touch anything.”
Maj. Phillip Krouse and Lt. Det. Tommy Kemp Jr., with the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office were the first detectives to arrive at the Percy Burns Road location.
When prosecutor Jimbo Yocom asked Krouse what he noticed when he approached Bruns, Krouse said, “I noticed he was missing a shoe, he had dirt on his back and down his leg and there was blood flow from his neck down his back.”
Krouse said one thing that drove him harder (to solve the crime) was the missing shoe.
“If I could find the shoe, I could find who was possibly involved in the crime,” he said.
Krouse also concluded Bruns was not shot at that location.
“Blood doesn’t flow uphill,” he said. “He was killed somewhere else and shot in an upright position.”
Crime scene photos show the gunshot wound was around 2 inches behind Bruns’ left ear. There was no exit wound.
