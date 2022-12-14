Family members continue to search for a Springhill, LA man who was last seen August 27.
A missing person report for Billy Robertson, 33, was filed September 22, with Springhill police. He was last seen at the home of his mother, Rebecca Matlock, and had a short beard at the time.
Robertson has many tattoos on his body and the names of his children, Elizabeth and Emmett, are on his arms.
He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He took daily medication for seizures and other health conditions, but does not have those medications with him.
Family members think Robertson could be in Webster Parish or in Union County.
People with information about Robertson may call Matlock at 318-268-1516, or the Springhill Police Department at 318-539-2511.