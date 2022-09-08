A Bernice, LA man died as the result of a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on U.S. 167 north of Louisiana 545 in Lincoln Parish.
According to a Louisiana State Police report, Roger E. Ferrar, 61, was traveling north on the highway about 7 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, the 2019 Harley-Davidson motorcycle exited the roadway. Ferrar was ejected. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained during the crash.
Louisiana State Police Troop F was notified Thursday that Ferrar died from his injuries.
Ferrar was wearing a DOT approved helmet.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Louisiana State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.