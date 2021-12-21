A wreck about 3:30 p.m. Monday in Monroe, LA, killed Logan Temple, 17, of Wisner, LA.
Louisiana State Police Troop F said the crash happened on U.S. 80 at the intersection of Stubbs-Vinson Road.
The initial investigation revealed a 2017 Honda Civic, driven by Temple, was traveling south on Stubbs-Vinson Road when he failed to yield at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 80. The Civic was struck in the driver side door by a 2020 Mack Dump truck that was traveling west on U.S. 80.
Temple, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside the Civic, who was properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis.