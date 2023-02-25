A $2.2 grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) will help more than 1,000 Grambling State University students receive improved on-campus broadband services.
The funding, which will cover a two-year period, will help provide reliable and fast Wi-Fi and internet service in all campus buildings by upgrading the cabling infrastructure and access points.
“This award will allow us to improve broadband access on campus as well as expand training to faculty and students in key areas,” said GSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Connie Walton. “These areas include telehealth, telemedicine, cybersecurity, Cisco IT areas, and online teaching. Students who live in areas with limited internet service will be eligible to receive hot spots and a monthly service plan (from AT&T) that will be paid from the grant.”
The funding will help provide cybersecurity training that is currently limited to computer science and digital technologies majors to students in all undergraduate majors. It will also improve the ability of GSU’s faculty to engage students in online courses utilizing a variety of strategies that support faculty and student interactions.
It is also aimed at helping provide telemedicine/telehealth training to GSU faculty in nursing and social work that will be used to revise curricula while also expanding training for students.
But the funding won’t only benefit GSU faculty and students. Anchor community members surrounding GSU will also be invited to telemedicine conferences the improved services will help provide.