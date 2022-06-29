The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that the ongoing project to replace the LA 1 bridge over Caddo Lake near Mooringsport in north Caddo Parish continues to make progress.
Much of the existing structure, which was built in 1940, has already been removed.
As part of that process, the contractor will continue today with demolition of the bridge footings that are located underwater. Nearby businesses and residents should be advised that this work will take place in the afternoon and may include some loud noises.
Other components of the $18.2 million project are also moving forward, including construction of the new bridge, which is being built on a slightly adjusted alignment.
The utility relocation phase of the project is also complete.
This bridge serves as important connector between the towns of Mooringsport and Oil City, as well as points north and south.
The entire project is anticipated to be complete in Summer 2023, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors.