DCP Midstream, LP, has announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a third quarter 2022 Common Unit cash distribution of 43 cents per unit, or $1.72 per unit on an annualized basis.
This quarterly Common Unit distribution will be paid November 14, 2022 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2022.
DCP Midstream operates a gas compression station in Shongaloo, LA.
In addition, the board of directors declared distributions for preferred units.
A semi-annual Series A Preferred Unit cash distribution of $36.875 per unit will be paid December 15, 2022 to preferred unitholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.
A quarterly Series B Preferred Unit cash distribution of $0.4922 per unit will be paid December 15, 2022 to preferred unitholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.
A quarterly Series C Preferred Unit cash distribution of $0.4969 per unit will be paid January 17, 2023 to preferred unitholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2023.