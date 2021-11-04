The manager of the Springhill and Minden, LA, airports has been named among the winners of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s inaugural Louisiana Airport of the Year and Aviation Professional of the Year.
Steven Burdeaux manages the two Webster Parish facilities. He earned Aviation Professional of the Year.
The awards were presented at the 2021 Louisiana Airport Managers and Associates Annual Conference held at the downtown Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center.
“On behalf of the whole department, congratulations to our award winners,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “As we know, DOTD encompasses much more than roads and bridges. The multimodal aspect is a major component of the agency, and air travel is obviously an important part of our infrastructure for passengers and cargo alike.”
The other winners:
Airport of the Year
Alexandria International Airport (commercial service)
Chennault International Airport (general aviation)
“Congratulations to Steven, as well as the Alexandria and Chennault airports, for being the first winners of these prestigious awards,” said DOTD Commissioner of Multimodal Commerce Renee A. Lapeyrolerie. “We’re thrilled to recognize excellence in aviation, and we’re proud to have these winners represent that mode of transportation in our state.”
The awards recognize the hardworking airport sponsors and aviation professionals in Louisiana, and the inaugural Louisiana Airport of the Year and Aviation Professional of the Year awards recognize superior achievement and leadership in the state’s aviation field. These awards honor excellence and professionalism at all levels of airport operations.
To be considered eligible for the Airport of the Year award, an airport must have managed all maintenance inspection issues, managed all significant safety-related features, and made a significant impact on aviation through safety improvements/practices, construction, development, or management of aviation resources.