A three-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon on U.S. 371 in Webster Parish, LA, killed a Shreveport man.
According to a preliminary Louisiana State Police report, the wreck happened in the Porterville community north of Sarepta, just south of Louisiana 802 about 5:30 p.m.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by Kendall Hampton, 26, of Haynesville, LA was traveling south on U.S. 371. At the same time, a 2017 Ford Focus, driven by Bobby Neal, 68, was stopped, waiting to enter U.S. 371 from a parking lot. For reasons still under investigation, Hampton exited the roadway and struck Neal. The initial impact caused Neal to strike a parked, unoccupied 1999 Dodge Durango.
All occupants were unrestrained. Neal was transported Springhill Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
A passenger in the Ford Focus was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. Hampton suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.