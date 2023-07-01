A wreck on Interstate 49 about 9:30 p.m. Friday killed a Shreveport, LA man.
According to Louisiana State Police, the wreck happened just north of Louisiana 509. It took the life of Michael Sandifer, 33.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by Sandifer, was traveling south on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, the Altima exited the left side of the roadway, traveled across the median, and struck a concrete bridge pillar head-on.
As a result of this crash, Sandifer, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Desoto Parish Coroner’s Office.
Although impairment is not a suspected factor, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.