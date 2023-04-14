Suspect number four in the April 2 shooting at Ewell Park is now in a Webster Parish jail. Jaquez Deontae Burdette, 18, of Shell Street, Dixie Inn, was extradited from Arkansas on Tuesday where he had been arrested by Southern Arkansas University Police.
He is charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder and one count of illegal use of a firearm during a crime of violence.
Minden Police Chief Jared McIver said law enforcement is looking for at least three others possible shooters.
“I feel like it’s just a matter of a few more days, and we will have the others,” McIver said.
