A three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20 about 4:30 p.m. Saturday killed a Dallas woman.
According to a Louisiana State Police report, the wreck occurred on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 546.
Linda Watson Tillis, 71, was killed.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 GMC Sierra, driven by Jonathan Rogers, 51, of Jonesboro, LA was westbound on Interstate 20. At the same time, a 2003 Ford F-150, occupied by Tillis, was stopped on the right shoulder of Interstate 20 behind an unoccupied commercial motor vehicle.
For reasons still under investigation, the GMC Sierra crossed the fog line and struck the rear end of the Ford F-150 which caused it to hit the trailer of the commercial motor vehicle.
Tillis sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the GMC Sierra, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Louisiana State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The LSP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.