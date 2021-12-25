SHREVEPORT, LA – Ternium USA Inc. is planning to expand its facility at the Port of Caddo-Bossier with an investment of $98 million.
The company is retaining 157 jobs, and the project will create 35 new direct jobs with an average salary of $69,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 98 indirect jobs, for a total of 133 new jobs in Louisiana’s Northwest Region.
Ternium, a leading steel producer in the Americas, is adding a second coil coating paint line with annual capacity of 120,000 tons, which will increase its production capacity in the U.S. by 53 percent, among other improvements. The coil coating process consists of cleaning, treating and painting flat sheet metal that is rolled into coils. The reinvestment in the Shreveport facility is the latest addition to Ternium’s goal of providing a full menu of state-of-the-art options for the metal building industry.
Construction on the facility expansion will commence in the first quarter of 2022. The company expects commercial operations at the added production line to begin by mid 2024.
To secure the project at the Port of Caddo-Bossier, the State of Louisiana provided Ternium with a competitive incentive package that includes the comprehensive services of LED FastStart - the No. 1 workforce development program in the nation for the past 12 years. Additionally, the company will receive a $1 million performance-based award from the Economic Development Award Program to support infrastructure costs. The company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.