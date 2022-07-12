Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred Sunday in Caddo Parish.
The body of Elvis Edwards, 51, of Shreveport, was recovered from Cross Lake around 6 p.m. on July 10. Agents received word about a missing boater around 5 p.m. and immediately began searching the area along with the Shreveport Fire Department.
According to a survivor of the boating incident, Edwards was operating his personal watercraft (PWC) with a passenger. Edwards made a turn and he and the passenger fell off the PWC and into the water.
Edwards and the passenger were both wearing personal flotation devices (PFD), but Edwards’ inflatable PFD did not deploy. He was able to tread water briefly before going under the water without resurfacing.
LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. It is unknown at this time why Edwards’ PFD did not inflate. His body was turned over to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.