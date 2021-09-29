North Louisiana projects are among the 16 announced this week by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
North Louisiana projects let on September 22 and their apparent low bids are as follows:
Pavement/ Overlay
Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on LA 173 between LA 1 and U.S. 71 in Caddo Parish: $2,443,842.33
Milling, patching, overlay, and signalization on U.S. 71 between Barksdale AFB and Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish: $1,955,303.35
Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 1268 between U.S. 165/LA 2 and U.S. 165/U.S. 425 in Morehouse Parish: $5,084,877.45