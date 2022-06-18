North Louisiana communities are among 20 across the state designated as 2022 Accredited Main Street America programs.
Accredited status is Main Street America's top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach.
North Louisiana’s nationally-accredited Main Street America programs include:
Main Street Homer
Ruston Main Street
"Historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are the heart and soul of communities across Louisiana. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another," said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. "In addition, historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts are great locations for small businesses and entrepreneurs. It's an honor to be able to recognize these 20 Louisiana communities who have worked diligently to revitalize their social cohesion and economic sustainability."
Nationally in 2021, Main Street America programs generated $5.76 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 6,601 net new businesses, generated 30,402 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,595 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,427,729 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $19.34 of new investment back into Main Street communities.
Overall, Louisiana's Main Street communities have seen:
$969 million in Total Investment
14,300+ Net New Jobs
3,500+ Net New Businesses
1.1 million+ Volunteers since 2004
Each local Louisiana Main Street organization's performance is annually evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet ten national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.