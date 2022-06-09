A free boater education class will be held in Webster Parish, LA, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The class will be at the LDWF Minden Office, 9961 Highway 80, Minden, LA.
This free boating course usually lasts between 6 and 8 hours. Participants usually complete the course in one day.
The course includes information on choosing a boat, classification, hulls, motors, legal and equipment requirements, navigation rules, navigation charts, trailering, sailboats, and related subjects that include canoeing, personal watercraft and more. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Certificate.