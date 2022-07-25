A Sterlington, LA woman died Monday from injuries sustained about 9 p.m. Saturday in a two-vehicle wreck in Ouachita Parish, LA.
Mary C. Robertson, 76, was one of the drivers involved in the collision.
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to the wreck on U.S. 165 south of Louisiana 2. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford Explorer, driven by Robertson, was traveling south on U.S. 165. For reasons still under investigation, Robertson attempted to make a left turn onto Lenox Bridge Road. As the Ford entered the northbound lanes of U.S. 165, it was struck by a northbound vehicle.
Robertson, who was not restrained, sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.