A federal grand jury in Shreveport, LA has returned an indictment charging Jared Desadier, 43, with assaulting an arrestee in Ouachita Parish.
The indictment came in the midst of state and federal probes into acts of violence perpetrated on motorists by Louisiana State Police troopers in Troop F, based in Monroe.
The two-count indictment charges Desadier with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, and with witness tampering.
The indictment alleges that on April 21, 2020, Desadier, while acting in his official capacity as an officer of the Monroe, LA Police Department, used unjustified force against an arrestee by kicking him in the area of his face and head, and that the assault caused bodily injury and involved the use of a dangerous weapon (a shod foot).
The indictment further alleges that Desadier attempted to cover up his misconduct by engaging in misleading conduct toward his supervisors. Specifically, the indictment alleges that after the arrestee complained in the presence of supervising officers that he had been assaulted, Desadier claimed that he had not touched or harmed the arrestee and blamed the arrestee’s injuries on a fall.
If convicted, Desadier faces a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment for the deprivation-of-rights offense and 20 years of imprisonment for the witness tampering offense.