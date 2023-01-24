Minden, LA Police scored a big drug bust on Interstate 20 Thursday morning.
Chief Jared McIver said Off. Ben Sparks was on the eastbound side of the interstate at mile marker 47 around 5:30 a.m. when he clocked a white Chevrolet Malibu with Colorado plates traveling 85 miles per hour.
Sparks conducted a traffic stop at mile marker 48.
“Officer Sparks said the driver and his passenger seemed nervous, and the driver refused to show his ID,” said the chief. “Then the officer noticed a meth pipe on the floor in plain view.”
At that point, Officer Sparks called for back-up and Lt. Brandon Curry and Officer Reece Tewell arrived to help.
Officers arrested Corey Morris, 35, of Colorado Springs, for resisting an officer, possession of 161 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of 6 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and as a fugitive from Colorado.
Ryan Boucher, 35, of Lakeland, FL, is charged with speeding, possession of 161 grams of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of 6 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.
In addition, officers confiscated the following suspected drugs: 11 Gabapentin (anticonvulsant), 48 Buspirone Hydrochloride (anxiety medication), 24 white Gabapentin, 22 yellow Gabapentin, 64.5 Setraline Hydrochloride (antidepressant) and 3 unknown blue pills. All drugs will be sent to the Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab for testing.
“Pill bottles all had different names on them, and none of them were Boucher or Morris,” said the chief. “I would say that, conservatively, street value was $5-6,000.”
The vehicle was towed to the Minden Police Department for a thorough search and yielded several Colorado license plates and one from California.
“That’s in order to avoid electronic license plate readers on the highways,” McIver said. “They just change the plates out every so often, to avoid suspicion.”
