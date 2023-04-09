A single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning in Union Parish, LA, killed a Farmerville man.
Louisiana State Police responded at 6:30 a.m. to the crash on Louisiana 33 north of Louisiana 151.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by Christopher B. Moore, 20, was traveling south on Louisiana 33. For reasons still under investigation, the GMC exited the roadway, hit several trees, then overturned.
Moore, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Union Parish Coroner’s Office.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Louisiana State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The LSP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.