A Junction City, LA youth was killed and another was injured about 1 a.m. Thursday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 167 south of Dubach, LA.
Damarion Brown, 15, one of two passengers in the car, died in the wreck.
Louisiana State Police said that a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Darin Brown Jr., 18, of Junction City, was traveling northbound on U.S. 167 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, Brown lost control and exited the right side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, his vehicle began overturning.
Brown sustained minor injuries. The Browns are brothers. Damarion Brown was an eighth-grade student at Junction City High School.
An additional passenger, identified as Tyrell Smith, 22, of Junction City, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.
All occupants were unrestrained.
A toxicology sample was taken and will be submitted for analysis. Impairment and speed are suspected factors. This crash remains under investigation.