Two people were killed Thursday morning in North Louisiana motor vehicle incidents. Both happened in Lincoln Parish.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana 544 just east of Tarbutton Road. The crash claimed the life of a pedestrian that was walking in the roadway.
The initial investigation revealed a 2006 Toyota Scion, driven by Joseph Jeffers, 58, of Arcadia, was traveling east over a small hillcrest. A pedestrian, Milton Woodard, 68, of Ruston, was standing in the eastbound lane of travel. Jeffers was unable to take evasive action and struck Woodard.
Woodard was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. Jeffers was not injured during the crash.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., there was a two-vehicle fatal crash on Old State Road just west of Louisiana 818 near the Woodville community, southwest of Ruston. The crash claimed the life of an unrestrained Minden man.
The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by Zachary Hickingbottom, 24, of Minden, was traveling westbound on Old State Road. For reasons still under investigation, Hickingbottom was traveling in the eastbound lane of travel and sideswiped a 2021 Ford F350. After impact, the Ford Focus traveled off the roadway into a ditch. Hickingbottom was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected during the crash.
Hickingbottom was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The driver of the Ford F350 was not injured during the crash.