The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Tuesday, June 1, Louisiana 532 will be closed on the south end of the overpass at Interstate 20 near Minden in Webster Parish.
This closure is part of the ongoing LA 532 overpass replacement project.
No traffic will be allowed to access I-20 or the LA 532 overpass from the south side of the interstate. Motorists will still be able to access I-20 from the north side of LA 532 during this closure.
This closure is anticipated to last approximately one week, and is part of a series of closures that will be conducted in phases in order to minimize the inconvenience to the traveling public. Future closures are planned, and may last for a longer period of time.
The construction area is on the southeast side of Minden.